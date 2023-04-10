Beware fake gold scam; Vernon man taken for $500

Photo: Contributed

Gold scammers were back in action in the Okanagan over the Easter weekend.

A man says he was approached Friday afternoon at the Co-op gas bar in Vernon by a couple claiming they needed money for fuel and offering jewelry for sale.

The "Middle Eastern-looking" man and woman were well dressed and had a child with them, in the back of a minivan.

The victim was scammed out of $500 when he purchased rings and chains.

He took them to Raven Traders, where he was told they are fakes and basically worthless costume jewelry.

The con artists also tried to sell the man a 'Rolex' watch, but he declined.

"The scammer was dressed in a nice suit and said they had lost their ID and had no money and needed gas money to drive to family and get some help," the man explained.

The chains and rings "are all stamped 18 karat and are all fakes," Raven Traders said, warning others not to fall for the scam.

Rings and chains are the usual fake goods, but this scam included a pendant on one of the chains – a new development in the fraudsters' tactics, Raven Traders says.

Last fall, Vernon RCMP warned the public after a similar incident, saying: "If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is."