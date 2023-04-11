Minister to address Southern Interior Local Government Association convention in Vernon

Photo: SILGA

Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang will address the upcoming Southern Interior Local Government Association convention in Vernon.

The gathering of local politicians will take place April 25-28 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

Kang will address the convention on its closing day.

A package of 31 resolutions has been assembled for debate and delegate voting. Approved resolutions will be forwarded to the Union of BC Municipalities for consideration at its convention in September.

Key items up for discussion include mandatory commercial semi truck dash cams, improved information sharing,

provincial legislation on short-term vacation rentals, non-farm use of agricultural land, expediting forestry approvals, and increased investment in mental health treatment and substance use programs.

SILGA is comprised of elected officials from 37 cities, towns, villages, districts and regional districts in the Southern Interior.

Other speakers include: Dr. Mark DeVolder, Gorman Group CEO Nick Arkle, UBCM President Jen Ford, Brendon Ogmundson, BC Real Estate Association chief economist, medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock, Andre Bloemink, emergency preparedness co-ordinator with Health Emergency Management BC, and Ellen Walker Matthews and Mike Overend with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.