Squash seeing growth among women as Vernon tournament returns this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Fifty-five players from across B.C. will hit the court for the Vernon Open Squash Tournament.

Taking place at The Roster, the tourney returns April 14-16.

Peter Trafford, who has been the squash pro at Rosters for the past two seasons, is aiming to defend his title in the Open Division.

Trafford has played an instrumental role in growing the squash community in Vernon, and is proud of the growth of women's squash in particular.

"Seeing the growth of women's squash in Vernon has been amazing," says Trafford.

He says the significant women's draw in this year's tournament is a testament to that growth.

"We've been running squash sessions for ladies twice a week, and the programs have been at capacity for all sessions," he says.

Before joining The Roster, Trafford was assistant squash pro at the University of Calgary, helping grow the program to more than 200 juniors and 100-plus adults in three years.

Trafford's big competition this year is expected to be Shawn Zwierzchowski, last year's runner-up.

Spectators are welcome to take in the action.

"The growth of women's squash and our strong junior programs are positive trends, and we hope that

more people will discover the excitement and athleticism of the sport," adds Trafford.