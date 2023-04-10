BC Wildfire shares what to expect this wildfire season in Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

As the weather continues to warm Vernonites are preparing for all things summer, and that includes the threat of wildfires.

Environment Canada says it’s still too soon to know what the summer weather will bring. The Okanagan just moved out of La Niña and is now in a neutral period.

Despite a recent report that March was extra dry this year, Environment Canada says there’s 'no major signals showing which way the weather will swing this Summer'.

The City of Vernon is still advising residents to be prepared for anything. They’re offering residents tips to keep prepped for the upcoming wildfire season.

Wes Brassard is the FireSmart coordinator for the City of Vernon. He says seemingly innocuous things like uncleaned eavestroughs and cedar hedges are big threats to homes during wildfire season.

“Some of the easy things the homeowner can do is clean their gutters and maintain the cleanliness of their roof, maintain their yard - good housekeeping of their yard,” explains Brassard. “Move any combustables like firewood or fuel sources away from their house.”

Brassard says a big concern with wildfire season is stray embers floating into peoples yards and starting fires. Having things like cedar hedges close to your property can be very dangerous.

“[Cedar Hedges] they’re very volatile trees, they’re not really water friendly so folks don’t really know that they’re dying from the inside out, they don’t see it until it’s too late. Once they go up, they go up very fast and very hot and can be a bad danger to your home.”

The FireSmart program is a Canada wide initiative, and here it’s run by the city of Vernon and follows the BC model.

Residents are welcome to download the FireSmart app that will ask homeowners questions to determine steps to help reduce wildfire risks. The city offers a free home assessment to check-up on the fire risk. Anyone interested in that assessment can reach out to the city's through the fire rescue page.

Environment Canada said even though March was drier than average, storms are expected over the next few weeks. So it’s still unclear just how big the threat of wildfires will be.