Easter celebration a hit in the City of Enderby

Chelsey Mutter

The City of Enderby had an Easter celebration this weekend, and those attending said it was a great chance for the community to come together.

“You look at everybody around, everybody’s happy, smiling, it’s been a rough few years with COVID and stuff so it’s great that everybody can be out and be happy and just enjoy life,” said Shawn Thornton, a parent attending the Easter event.

It was full of free experiences for residents to enjoy. Kids took part in an egg hunt and searched for the golden egg. RCMP and Fire Fighters stopped by with their vehicles and gave kids tours. There was face painting, Easter Egg decorating, basket making, and a glitter tattoo table keeping kids entertained.

It was much busier than expected.

“It was really important for me, as the events coordinator, to take on something big like this to prove that when we get asked to do something in our community, look what we do,” explained Vallerie Byrne, events coordinator with the City of Enderby.

“We are community in Enderby.”

The owner of local restaurant, Mel’s Pizza, says she was told to prepare enough food for 200 people. She prepped enough for 300, but still ended up running out. She says she had her son run to put pizza in the oven to hand out.

“For the community, I think this is great, just getting everybody together seeing people you haven’t seen, especially since COVID,” said Melanie King, owner of Mel’s Pizza. “Everybody’s just coming in like ‘Oh my god, how you been?’ and it’s phenomenal. This is just amazing turnout.”

The activities weren’t all for kids. Mom’s were gifted lilies, and blessing cards were filled out for delivery to local seniors' complexes. There was an automotive gift basket draw for the parents and for kids there was a chocolate draw.

This was the first Enderby Easter event of its kind. To keep an eye out for the next city event, visit cityofenderby.com.