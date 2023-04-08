Starbucks stores will be raising awareness of the drug crisis in BC on April 14

Photo: Contributed

When Robin Lukash talks about the devastating impact the opioid drug crisis is having on families she knows of what speaks.

Lukash lost her son to drugs more than two years ago. She has also lost a niece and a cousin to the drug crisis that is gripping the province.

On April 14, 37 Starbucks locations across the province will be hosting an event to bring awareness to the issue as well as honour first responders for the work they do by offering them free coffee and snacks.

Last year, Lukash organized a single event in Kelowna, but with the strong support of Starbucks, this year she has organized three events in Kamloops, one in Salmon Arm, one in Vernon, four in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna and one in Penticton, as well as other locations in the province.

Stephen Zopf, manager of the Highway 97 Starbucks in Vernon said the event coincides with the 7th anniversary of the state of health emergency regarding the toxic drug supply in BC.

Zopf noted numerous other groups will also be holding events Friday.

Lukash has been with Starbucks for more than 26 years and when she returned to work following the loss of her son, she found many people sharing their own stories about toxic drug tragedies.

“It was very evident this crisis was all over the place, but people aren't really talking about it because of the stigma,” said Lukash. “It led me to want to do something.”

Lukash said Starbucks has been “incredibly supportive” and each participating location will have representatives from Interior Health and Moms Stop the Harm as well as information on the drug crisis and what resources are available for those touched by the tragedy of drugs.

“We are inviting people from everywhere because this particular conversation needs to happen broadly and we need to shine a light on this issue," she said, adding more than 12,000 people in BC have died from drugs.

“A person has been dying every four hours in the past two years."

Because of the stigma, Lukash said many people are not comfortable coming forward and she said events like this will help break down that stigma.