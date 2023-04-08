Vernon's Community Futures North Okanagan seeking grant applicants

Photo: Contributed

Community Futures North Okanagan is calling all community members with creative ideas to apply for a Neighbourhood Small Grant.

Grants of up to $500 are awarded to individuals to plan and host projects that connect people socially or involve sharing skills or talents.

Applications can be made online and are being accepted until April 30.

Neighbourhood Small Grants is a grassroots program that connects and celebrates neighbourhoods and communities.

Grants are given to anyone with an idea that contributes to their community - no experience necessary, applications are quick and simple.

In 2022, there were 37 projects held in local communities. Some of the projects brought neighbours together by teaching garden workshops, community block parties, clown therapy training, exercise motivation groups, seniors entertainment, and a local outdoor movie night in Polson Park.

