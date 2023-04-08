City of Vernon receives one-time provincial grant of $9,575,000

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon is $10 million richer.

The city has received a one-time provincial Growing Communities Fund grant of $9,575,000, and at Tuesday's council meeting civic leaders will have a staff report on how to spend the windfall.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs sent a letter outlining how municipalities can spend the money.

“The funding provided through the GCF should be limited to one-off costs needed to build required infrastructure and amenities rather than funding ongoing or operational activities. These funds are to be incremental to currently planned investments and should accelerate the delivery of capital costs,” the letter said.

The letter also states as a condition of this funding, the grant must be placed in a segregated reserve fund established by bylaw.

Annual reporting is required in the annual financial statement detailing how the reserve funds were spent until the money is fully utilized. The letter indicates there's an expectation these funds will be utilized within the five-year period.

In addition, there is requirement to provide an annual report highlighting projects that align with provincial priorities such as CleanBC and the province's environmental social and governance framework for capital projects.