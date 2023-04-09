Ministry of Transportation posts videos from the 1960s, including the Okanagan

The Ministry of Transportation is taking several trips down memory lane.

The MOT has posted numerous videos from the 1960s to its Youtube page, showing various locations around the province, including Highway 97 from the US border to Penticton, Penticton to Kelowna and Kelowna to Vernon.

The videos provide a look at life in the Okanagan some 60 years ago.

“We’ve been digging deep into our storage and digitizing 16-mm photolog footage from 1966 to give you our BC Road Trip Time Machine video series,” said a statement on the ministry Youtube page.

“Photologs were created to capture road condition information across the province and give our engineers the ability to study a particular stretch of road without having to travel into the field.

“So far, we have travelled over the Malahat and along Highway 1 and the original Port Mann Bridge in our time machine travels.

“Looking back on these old reels reveals a lot more than just pavement condition. The camera installed onto the dash of a car and driven over 9,000 km of BC highways captured some incredible glimpses of our province during the heyday that was the '60s.”