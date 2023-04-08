Westside resident says area is being invaded by insects and she wants them gone

Photo: Kim Merlo

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

The bug mystery has been solved.

Numerous readers said the insect in question is a tuxedo bug.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the tuxedo bug, and the elm seed bug which is also found in the region, are native to Europe and the Mediterranean.

They were first reported in Canada in Kelowna in 2016.

They are not agricultural pests but can be a nuisance in high numbers because they enter homes and businesses.

Adult tuxedo bugs are about 5 - 6 mm (1/4 inch) long, dark brown to black, with a triangle outlined in white, distinct paired white spots at the top and lower part of the body and a white spot at the tip of the body.

Tuxedo bugs overwinter as adults and lay eggs in the ground or soil in early spring.

Tuxedo and elm tree bugs emit unpleasant odours when crushed.

Elm seed bugs feed on elm seeds and leaves but do not cause much damage to the trees. Tuxedo bugs feed on plants in the mint family e.g. black horehound, lambs ears, white mullein. Elm seed and tuxedo bugs are not known to feed on agricultural crops. They do not pose a health risk to humans or pets and do not bite. They are a nuisance when they invade homes and structures in large numbers

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

Kim Merlo has some unwanted guests in her home.

And we're not talking about the in-laws.

Merlo said the pesky invaders have been rapidly growing in numbers at her Westside area home.

“They started coming out from I don't know where,” Merlo said in an email to Castanet. “They mass produce. As soon as the sun shines, I may only see one. Five minutes later, there's 100 of them. My neighbours also have them. How do I get rid of them permanently?”

Merlo said they are brown, black, grey and fast.

“They get into the clothing, shoes anything and everything,” she said. “I've never seen any eggs or possible nests. They are worse than mosquitoes."

Do you know what kind of bug this is?

