Mary Wagner to speak at Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society gala dinner April 20

A pro-life activist with a history of activism at abortion clinics is coming to Vernon.

Mary Wagner will be a special guest at a Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society gala dinner April 20 at the St. James Parish Hall.

A post on the group's Facebook page said Wagner “served six years in Canadian prisons during her 10-year legal battle to bring legal protection for pre-born children.”

Wagner, born 1974, is a Canadian anti-abortion advocate who has served those sentences for entering abortion clinics to counsel mothers against abortion without consent of the facility staff.

She was arrested the first time in Vancouver in 1999 and been arrested at least three more times and fought for her beliefs in the Canadian judicial system.

An article in the Catholic Register said judges who have ruled on Wagner’s many cases and appeals don’t doubt her sincerity, don’t discount her religious convictions and don’t dispute the urgency she feels.

“I think it inescapable that to Ms. Wagner ‘the merits’ were not the usual guilt or innocence in this case, but rather the legal status of what she construes to be the innocents whose existence is terminated by abortion,” wrote Justice Fergus O’Donnell in 2015. “Ms. Wagner, however, is not the average criminal defendant.”

Space at the event is limited and people are asked to RSVP at prolifevernon.ca/events or call 250-545-0777.

Doors open at 6 p.m.