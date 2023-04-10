Brian Quiring expected to ask council to look into requiring all new single-family homes to be built with solar-ready infrastructure

Photo: Pixabay

A Vernon councillor wants the city to start thinking solar.

At Tuesday's regular council meeting, Coun. Brian Quiring is on the agenda to ask that council direct administration to investigate requiring all new single-family homes to be built with solar-ready infrastructure to accommodate future installation of a solar system.

Background on the notice of motion in the council agenda package states:

“Page 17 of the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan suggests a goal that all new buildings are efficient, use zero carbon energy systems, and are resilient to, and adapted for, projected climate impacts and hazards.

“This shows the vision that our community has for the role of solar, not only as a future energy source, but also helping to become carbon neutral. Planning ahead for the installation of a solar electric system or a solar + storage system can provide significant benefits to future homeowners. The purpose of a solar-ready installation is to ensure preliminary work is done to make a home solar ready and will result in an easier and less-costly installation of solar in the future.”