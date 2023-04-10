Vernon city council will look at tax hike options at Tuesday's meeting

Photo: Pixabay

No matter what option is selected, taxes in Vernon are going up.

Vernon city council will be given four options for tax increases at their regular meeting Tuesday.

Option 1 provides for no changes to the allocation of the general municipal tax levy from 2022 to 2023, except for a minor shift between residential and utilities. This option maximizes the utility property cost tax rate to the provincially legislative ceiling of $40, including the regional library tax rate. The average residential property, existing in 2022, will see an increase in general mutual taxes of approximately 3.63% or $64.

Option 2 maximizes utility tax revenue like Option 1, but also shifts revenue from business to residential to a level that would achieve a business-to-residential rate ratio of 3.2, which meets the cities policy objective.

$406,000 in tax revenue would need to shift from business to residential and as a result the average house would see a 4.84% tax increase which amounts to $85.

Option 3 maximizes utility tax revenue like Option 1, but also places to residential increase at the 2023 budgeted amount of 4.57%. The shift amounts to $316,000.

This is more moderate version of Option 2. The average house would see a municipal tax increase of 4.57% or $80.

Staff are recommending Option 4 which optimizes maximum utility tax revenue like Option 1, but also places a residential increase at revised budget requirements of 4.48% (reduce tax burden on business and increase burden on residential.)

The shift amounts to $285,000. The average house would see a municipal tax increase of 4.48% or $79.

