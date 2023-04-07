Vernon city council to get update on several lake access projects

Photo: Contributed

Work is progressing on some Vernon-area lake access points, but others are dead in the water.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, Vernon city council will receive updates on the progress of boat launch projects on Okanagan Lake.

Lake access at 8131 Tronson Road and 8797 Okanagan Landing Road are both scheduled to be complete before summer.

However, work at 3000 Lakeshore Road has hit a snag and work has been delayed due to archaeological findings.

The construction timeline is not yet confirmed as a site alteration permit is required as per the BC Heritage Conservation Act which could take several months to process.

The boat launch replacement at 8835 Okanagan Landing Road was found to have “high archaeological potential. Therefore, a site alteration termit is required as per the BC Heritage Conservation Act which could take several months. Therefore, the construction timeline is not yet confirmed until the archaeological and environmental permitting is confirmed. Administration recommends that this boat launch remain closed until it can be replaced.”

