Volunteers are invited to help clean up Vernon's BX Creek

Photo: Contributed

The shores of BX Creek are going to be a lot cleaner, thanks to SilverStar Mountain Resort and Vernon Silver Star Rotary.

The annual event takes place April 30 between Kal Tire Place and Safeway, just off of 43rd Ave.

The clean up starts at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to last three hours.

VSSRotary will provide tools, safety vests and refreshments.

Volunteers should wear clothes suitable for getting dirty, and are asked to bring a pair of work gloves.

“If you are passionate about our community, the environment, and you'd like to meet other like-minded people come join us,” said an email from VSS Rotary. “Not only will it be a great contribution to keeping the greater Vernon area as beautiful as we all wish, but you'll make some new friends in the process.”