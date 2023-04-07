Vernon Search and Rescue's Pete Wise honoured for more than 55 years of volunteering and saving lives

Photo: Facebook

Better late than never.

A North Okanagan man has been recognized for more than half a century of volunteer work.

Pete Wise, hailed as a BC search and rescue legend, received his 55-year service pin earlier this week.

However, Wise is actually heading in to his 59th year of service and is still active with Vernon Search and Rescue.

“We can't wait to celebrate 60 years with you Pete. There will be so many adventures along the way. Thanks for all you do,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

Wise is also the local 'go-to' for all things animal related, having operated Wise Wildlife Control Services out of Coldstream for many years.