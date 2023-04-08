City of Vernon looking at additional $500,000 to upgrade fleet vehicles

Photo: File photo

More money is needed to upgrade the City of Vernon's fleet of vehicles – a lot more.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, staff will recommend council authorize the additional expenditure of up to $509,135 to fund the expected shortfall for the 2023 fleet vehicle replacement.

“As part of the 2021 budget process, a tandem axle truck was approved by counsel for replacement. The replacement vehicle was received by the city in 2022, but did not need the required contract specifications and was therefore returned to the supplier,” the report states. “The vehicle is scheduled for re-tendering in 2023, however the estimated cost is significantly more than originally budgeted.”

The original cost of the tandem axle dump truck with plow and sander was originally estimated at $300,000. The 2023 cost of the truck is now estimated at $498,500.

The price of a single-axel dump truck with plow, sander, broom and water tank installation has gone from $370,000 to $473,000.

The cost of several other pieces of equipment has also increased.

“The heavy equipment industry continues to be plagued with cost volatility and long purchase lead times due to global demand for heavy equipment and supply chain issues impacting production. Based on the current market evaluation and review of other heavy equipment tenders recently completed by municipalities in the area, administration estimates that equipment replacement cost could be up to 30% higher than originally estimated,” the report states.

The 2023 vehicle and equipment replacement budget shortfall is estimated at $462,850. Administration is recommending than an additional 10% contingency be added to this amount to account for continued market volatility for a total budget shortfall of $509,135.

To read the full report, click here.