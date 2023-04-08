Staff recommending Vernon city council decline a request from the HomeZero Collective Society for additional funding

Photo: Pexels

City of Vernon staff are recommending council decline a funding request from HomeZero Collective Society.

The society is asking for $45,000 for a program design study.

In a report that will be presented at Tuesday's council meeting, staff is recommending council authorize the mayor to provide a letter of support to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) for the HomeZero Collective Society’s Program Design Study funding application, but no additional funding.

In October 2020, council heard a presentation from the HomeZero Collective Society where a delegation outlined a proposal to convert existing homes, preferably on a neighbourhood basis, from natural gas and hydroelectricity to combination of geothermal and solar energy.

The proposal was based on a non-profit organization funding the upgrades upfront and individual homeowners paying the cost of the retrofit back, at costs approximating their monthly utility bills.

Following the presentation, council passed a resolution to provide $25,000 towards a feasibility study.

HomeZero provided council with an overview of the results of the feasibility study along with the recommended next steps, which included a proposed program design study along with a pilot retrofit for 10 to 15 homes in the Foothills neighbourhood.

“Although administration is supportive of the overall initiative and would recommend council notify FCM of their support, administration does not support providing additional funding beyond the $25,000 that was provided for the initial feasibility study,” the report states.

To read the full report, click here.