Staff recommending Vernon council decline request to provide fire service to Area B

Staff are recommending Vernon city council decline a request from the regional district to provide fire service to Electoral Area B at this time.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, civic leaders will receive a report from staff explaining why the request from the North Okanagan Regional District should be turned down.

“In considering the request, the number of properties, size of the area to protect and fire services response times were considered. There are 43 parcels, 2,696 acres of land and approximately 60 structures in the area,” the report states.

“It was found that to serve the area from Station 1 or 2, response time is estimated to be 24 minutes. The area could be reasonably serviced from Station 3 at Predator Ridge within 10-minute response time.”

However, the report goes on to say Station 3 does not have full-time staffing and any service provided to the area would need to be provided from Station 1, Station 2 or both.

“The potential revenue collected from an agreement for providing fire protection in Area B would not be adequate to resource full-time staffing for station three," the report states.

If a service agreement was to be entered into at this point, Vernon Fire Rescue could not provide timely service, staff say.

The report also points out a service agreement would not have a positive impact on the residents of Area B's fire underwriter survey and providing service would deplete resources needed to service the city of Vernon.

