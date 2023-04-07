Large herd of elk seen in field between Enderby and Armstrong

Photo: Paige Louise Beauvais

A large herd of elk are the talk of the North Okanagan.

Paige Louise Beauvais posted a picture of the animals to the Happens in Enderby Facebook page where it was shared more than 43 times and garnered almost 300 reactions.

“Beautiful herd of elk we seen beside the highway this morning going towards Armstrong,” Beauvais said in an April 6 post.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Environment, since the mid-1970s, the number of Interior Rocky Mountain Elk in British Columbia has increased from about 15,000 to 40,000. Some 18,000 of these can be found in northern BC, 20,000 in the Kootenay region and 1,350 in the Thompson-Okanagan area. A few hundred occur in other scattered herds.