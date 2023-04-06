Vernon storefront window smashed and merchandise taken

Photo: Amanda Homeniuk

Kaleco Sustainable Clothing at 3010 31st Street in Vernon had its window smashed and 11 purses stolen overnight.

Owner Amanda Homeniuk says the break-in happened at about 12:30 a.m., but she didn't find out until this morning. A police officer and her next door neighbour alerted her to the break-in.

A person smashed the storefront window at with a rock. They grabbed all of the purses on display and put them in a stroller. Homenuik says there were 11 Pixie Mood purses worth nearly $1,000.

After the first window, they tried to smash a second but weren't able to so they moved on, they never entered the store.

The incident has been reported to RCMP.

Homenuik also owns Antler Menswear and says nothing to this extent has happened before.

"We’ve have thefts in the store before - shoplifting - but not any kind of damage like this," says Homeniuk.

“We have insurance and do what we can, but it’s disappointing.”

She plans to upgrade her security system, but says the best way to support her and other local businesses is to keep coming downtown.

“The more people are here and around the less likely those kinds of events are to happen.”