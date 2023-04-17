Vernon daycare operator says lack of government support makes it hard for staff to stay in business

Photo: Raising Stars Preschool

A Vernon childcare provider says she's frustrated by a lack of government support.

Samantha Sewell owns Raising Stars Preschool. She says staffing is her biggest issue, and it’s the reason why getting people and kids in care is so difficult.

Minister of State for Childcare Grace Lore says part of the problem is a historic lack of respect for the childcare profession.

“There was a long period of time where childcare wasn’t seen as, truly, the essential service that it is for families and for communities, for local economies,” says Lore.

“At the same time, ECEs (early childhood educators) weren’t treated as the skilled profession that they truly are, so we’re making up for lost time investing in spaces and affordability and again lifting up those ECEs who provide that critical care.”

Sewell says part of the problem is waiting for staff certifications to be approved by the government. New graduates have to submit their diplomas to get certified. One of her staff’s certificates expired prior to working with Sewell, and it took months to get renewed.

“She wasn't eligible for that $4 an hour until it was renewed, which causes a lot of difficulties for employees as well as employers because we can’t pay them until they have the certificate, even if they have a diploma.”

ECEs are only eligible for the wage subsidy if they hold certification from the government. To obtain a five-year certificate ECEs must show proof of 500 work hours. Those without 500 hours can apply for a one-year certificate to get the required experience.

Sewell says there are bureaucratic issues causing childcare providers to pay out of pocket while waiting for government approval.

Childcare facilities must be the ones to apply for the wage subsidy. To be eligible, organizations and facilities must be either enrolled in Child Care Operating Funding, approved to participate in the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative, or operate as a $10 a day centre.

Without this qualification, ECEs aren't eligible to receive the subsidy.

“When we applied for what’s called the wage enhancement, that’s the $4/hour, I applied when I opened in September, and I didn’t get approved until December,” says Sewell.

“So in all that time I was paying out of my pocket and unable to get stuff for the preschool, and we were really struggling because we had to pay that $4 and hour before we were approved.

Sewell has applied to get her wage enhancement subsidy renewed, but hasn’t received it yet.

She says facilities will get the funds backdated as long as ECEs are up to date on their certifications. If an educator is going through the renewal process and their certification is lapsed, the subsidy is paid.

The B.C. government website encourages ECE renewals to apply 2-4 months before expiration to allow for assessment time.

The administrative struggles are weighing on Sewell.

“You can see why staff and ECEs don’t stay, when they finish their schooling, in the field, because there’s not enough pay and enough support in this field, unfortunately,” says Sewell.