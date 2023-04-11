Heritage tree won't be replaced on Pleasant Valley corner, but new tree eyed for nearby

Photo: Jon Manchester

The City of Vernon says it won't be replacing a heritage tree that was cut down in the city's lower East Hill neighbourhood – at least not in the same spot.

But it may do so elsewhere on the same block.

Neighbours on 25th Street mourned the loss of the the 60-plus-year-old silver maple, which was cut down last month at the corner of Pleasant Valley Road.

Resident Tom Carlson wrote to city council expressing "concern and consternation" over the removal of "one of Vernon's most magnificent trees."

He noted the city's own Tree Protection Bylaw calls for protection of heritage trees and their replacement if they have to be cut down.

But the city says that won't be the case in this instance.

"The city's operations division employs a fully qualified arborist and arborist assistant, who maintain our 7,000-plus, parks and public space tree inventory," says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

"Staff are committed to using best practices not only to maintain, but also to grow our city tree population through parks and urban forestry industry standards."

Poirier says the 25th Street tree "was handled with the same care and measure of all our trees and had shown signs of declining health over the last few years.

"There was a significant amount of rot and decay that made the tree a hazard to public safety and therefore, it was removed."

Poirier says replacement options have been considered, and "the current location is not suitable, as any planting crown (foliage) will obstruct the adjacent stop sign and the planting site would restrict successful growth because of the existing root system."

However, staff are reviewing other locations on 25th Street within the same block for a potential replacement.