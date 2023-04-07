Survey finds vast majority of residents want a park on Vernon's Pottery Road

The people have spoken – and they want a park on Pottery Road.

Friends of East Hill Parks spokesperson Randy Schellenberg says a survey of residents found 95% of respondents would like to see the green space.

In summer 2022, the group conducted a survey of East Hill residents to understand their views on creating a park in the field at the corner of Pottery Road and 15th Avenue.

There were 1,011 completed surveys with 78% (787) of respondents living in East Hill; the remainder were in Greater Vernon.

When asked what kind of amenities they would like to see at the park, disc golf, walking trails, a dog park, and playground area emerged as the most common requests.

The survey was recently sent to city officials, whom Schellenberg says have been unresponsive on the proposal since it was first made two years ago.

“It seems like they are missing a good opportunity,” Schellenberg says. “There is an acute shortage of parkland on East Hill.”

The owners of the land have offered to donate the 10-acre parcel to the city under the condition the city comes up with a design and reasonable time frame for constructing the park.

Schellenberg says the city has not yet sent someone to look at the property.

“They city hasn't shown any interest at all,” he said.

City spokesperson Christy Poirier said Thursday the person who could comment on the proposed park would not be available until after Easter.

Survey respondents opposed to the park were concerned about it becoming a gathering place for the street entrenched community.

“Which is a very good point because people are camping in Polson Park, which is a real shame,” Schellenberg said.

To see the full survey results, click here.