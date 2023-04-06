Big projects drive Coldstream building permit values over $22 million

Photo: Okanagan College

Construction activity is up in Coldstream – and permit value is way up.

A building statistics and activity report to council for the month of March is driven by two big projects – student housing at Okanagan College and worker housing at Veg Pro.

A total of 14 permits were issued.

They include 89 student housing units at the college's Kalamalka campus and 48 units at the Veg Pro facility on Highway 6. Those are among six multi-family projects approved.

Others included: one storage shed, one addition, one garage/shop, one swimming pool, one renovation, and three new single-family homes.

That compares to 10 permits issued for the same month last year.

Meanwhile, construction value shot up by $15,791,271.

It totalled $22,315,967, compared to permit values of $6,524,696 for last march.

The number of housing units were up by 144 from last year.