Boat launch parking fee going up in Coldstream, will match Vernon

Photo: Google Street View

Boating on Kalamalka Lake will likely cost more this summer.

Coldstream council will, on Monday, discuss proposed parking fee increases at the Kalavista boat launch.

Fess would rise from $5 per day to $10, with an annual parking pass increasing from $50 per season to $60.

A report to council notes the increase is consistent with recent changes adopted by the City of Vernon.

"This amendment is particularly important for the seasonal parking pass fee because these passes are valid for parking at either the Kalavista Boat Launch or Paddlewheel Park (in Vernon) parking lots," the report adds.

The changes are part of a review of Coldstream's Miscellaneous Fees and Charges Bylaw.

It would increase fees for everything from Freedom of Information document requests to simple photocopies.

Records searches under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act would cost $15 per quarter hour. In addition, for commercial applicants only, administration is recommending an application fee of $10 per request.

Building permit fees would be reduced, however.

Where an application is accompanied by letters of assurance under the BC Building Code, a fee reduction of 5% is proposed, to a maximum of $500, "to reflect that a registered professional has reviewed and stamped (assured) the submitted documents accordingly, thereby reducing review and processing times required by district staff."

Several other housekeeping amendments are included.

A photocopy would cost 50 cents.