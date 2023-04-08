Electoral boundary changes top agendas in Coldstream and Vernon

Photo: Electoral Boundaries Commission

A proposed electoral boundary change that would sever Coldstream from the Vernon-Monashee provincial riding and include it with Lake Country and part of Kelowna is sure to be a hot topic at council meetings Tuesday in both Vernon and Coldstream.

The communities previously mounted a successful campaign to not have half of Vernon split off into a Kelowna riding.

Now, the Electoral Boundaries Commission of BC has tabled recommendations that again would divide Greater Vernon voters.

"Our chamber, last year, urged the boundaries commission to not separate Vernon, Coldstream and Areas B and C between two federal ridings as these jurisdictions share common services such as water and culture, and Greater Vernon is a single economic and social unit," Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce president Robin Cardew said in February.

"We were concerned that having two electoral districts would create challenges for businesses, local governments and residents trying to access federal services as they would have to communicate with two members of Parliament."

When the proposed new provincial boundaries were revealed on Monday, spokespeople with both Coldstream and Vernon said the matter would be on the agenda for Tuesday and deferred any comment until the respective councils have had a chance to debate it.

The changes add six more electoral districts across the province: one in Kelowna, one on Vancouver Island, and four in the Lower Mainland.

"The three current Kelowna ridings are growing at nearly twice the provincial average," the commission's report states.

The new riding, Kelowna Centre, is proposed to be centered on the city’s downtown core.

"The rapidly increasing population in this area supports a new riding. Doing so means that we can alter the boundaries of neighbouring ridings to achieve better balanced populations and room for growth," the report continues.

but including Coldstream in the former riding of Kelowna-Lake Country is sure to ruffle feathers.

The renamed riding of Vernon-Lumby would now stretch only as far as Mabel Lake, but would no longer include Cherryville, which would be included in the Kootenay-Monashee district.

Such changes are made to roughly equalize riding populations and thus make sure no one area has greater or lesser influence on elections.

Forces are mounting to oppose the change, however, with a letter to Coldstream council stating: "What is being proposed is quite disturbing and could create significant complications for Greater Vernon politically and socially, and especially for the District of Coldstream.... We need to galvanize public support against this."