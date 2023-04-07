Vernon Doctor Peter Inkpen facing sexual assault charges

Photo: Pexels

A Vernon doctor who's facing sexual assault charges will be back in court next month.

Dr. Peter Inkpen was arrested July 14, 2022, and was charged with sexual assault.

At the time, Vernon RCMP said two victims came forward and police issued a plea for any other victims to contact them.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment to see if any additional victims have come forward.

Inkpen will be in a Vernon courtroom for a pre-trial conference on May 16. The PTCs as they are known are mandatory before a trial date can be set.

Anyone who may have information about other incidents involving Inkpen is asked to contact police at 250-545-7171.