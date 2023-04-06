Tenant rescued from apartment fire early Thursday in Vernon

Photo: File photo

A wrong address could have spelled disaster, but Vernon Fire Rescue Services found the correct location and rescued one person from an apartment fire early Thursday.

About 3:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a garden-apartment-style residence on the 3900 block of 29th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the bedroom window of a single suite.

One person was already outside, but a second person was still inside the room. Firefighters rescued the second tenant while the fire was extinguished.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the crew, the tenant was rescued and the fire was contained to the single suite, which has smoke and fire damage,” says Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “One person was taken to hospital by paramedics, and Emergency Support Services was called in to assist the tenants with emergency shelter.”

In an emergency situation every second counts.

“Unfortunately, an incorrect address was provided to dispatch when the call first came in ... which meant crews had to search for the location. This added about an extra minute to the response time,” says Hofsink.

“It was a good reminder for residents and visitors to know the address of where they’re staying at all times, in case an emergency should happen and they need to call for help.”

RCMP also attended the scene. The fire was determined to be accidental.

Firefighters cleared the scene about an hour after arrival.