PVSS students have style - hair program granted red seal foundation designation

Photo: SD83

An Armstrong high school's hairstylist program has been granted red seal designation by SkilledTrades BC.

The program is taught by Jaime Russell at Pleasant Valley Secondary School.

"Congrats to teacher Jaime Russell as the PVSS hairstylist program has been granted full SkilledTrades BC red seal hairstyling program designation as a foundation program," School District 83 said in its latest newsletter.

The program started with a new group of students in February.

Amid the safety, theory and practical classes, PVSS students get to enjoy scalp massages along with a shampoo and style.

In exchange, providing feedback to the trainees.

Hairstylists and students interested in helping out group with advice or heads to style are asked to call 250-546-4817 to book.