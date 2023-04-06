Enderby looking at 5.1 per cent tax hike, public invited to add their input

Photo: City of Enderby

Enderby residents are looking at a 5.1% tax hike this year.

The North Okanagan Community's proposed 2023 financial plan calls for a combined increase to taxation and user fees equating to $118.50 for the average single-family home with an assessed value of $523,800.

Council will receive public input on the proposed budget during its April 17 meeting, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

A report to council states the “financial plan has been impacted by unprecedented inflationary pressures. Aging infrastructure also continues to have a significant impact.

“The financial plan focuses on providing services in a sustainable manner while addressing these challenges.”

Budgeted projects for 2023 include:

Peacher Crescent renewal

Upgrades to Reservoir #1

Water treatment plant and distribution system expansion plan

Purchase of a new pumper/rescue truck for the Fire Department

New firefighting equipment through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Extreme heat risk mapping, assessment and planning through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Capacity building for economic development (contingent on grant funding)

Planning for a new community event for 2024

Detailed design of the new outdoor pool

Expand the cremation section at the Cliffside Cemetery

Purchase of a used dump truck to ensure adequate equipment for snow season

Water main upgrades at Railway Street to improve fire flows

Ongoing renewal of drinking water and wastewater components

More aggressive debt repayments to reduce future interest costs

Enhanced contribution to the renewal of capital infrastructure

Written input can be submitted to [email protected] or submitted at City Hall by April 17, by 3:30 p.m. All submissions will be read out to council for their consideration.

To attend the virtual meeting, you can connect to the meeting through Zoom using the meeting ID 838 5941 0787 and passcode 440213.

To connect via telephone rather than through a mobile phone or computer app, dial 1-778-907-2071 and enter the meeting ID and Passcode.

To read the full report, click here.