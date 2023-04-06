Longtime Vernon teacher passes - known for making students do push-ups

Photo: Pleasant Valley Funeral Home

A longtime Vernon teacher well known to the thousands of students who had to do push-ups in his class has died.

Malcolm Roberts died March 27.

He was 82.

Roberts was born in Wolverhampton, England.

After becoming a teacher, he taught French in England, Congo, France, Alberta, and locally at Clarence Fulton Secondary School in Vernon.

He is remembered by any student who dared to not pay attention in class, as he would say: "Drop and give me 10!"

Few were the students who escaped Roberts' French class without having to do push-ups.

He was also known for his caustic sense of humour.

Roberts retired in 1999 and indulged in travelling, reading and drinking coffee with "the boys" at Bean Scene.

He is survived by his wife, Ley.

A service of remembrance will be held April 15 at Pleasant Valley Funeral Home.