Skier recounts SilverStar crash and praises patrollers, medical teams

Photo: Facebook Bruce Ledger being tended to by ski patrol members at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Bruce Ledger knows he is lucky to be alive after a serious skiing accident at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

On March 22, Ledger was skiing with a friend when a collision sent him smashing into a tree and down the tree well.

“After bouncing off of him, I struck a large, immovable tree, first with my ribs and then with the back of my mid-body,” Ledger said on the SilverStar Community Facebook page.

“The compressive force of the impact to my lower back and hips created more pain than I'd ever experienced. Immediately next, as my back began to wrap around the tree, the stretching forces to the front of my pelvis created even higher levels of pain. After landing on the snow surface at the base of the tree, it took me several minutes of screaming to get some control over my breath and finally focus on wiggling my toes. They wiggled, and I could feel them.”

Soon after the accident, ski patrollers arrived and began tending to the injured man.

Painkillers were administered and Ledger was made ready to be taken down the hill by sled.

“I remember snippets of the ride down Sunny Ridge: feeling every bump in the snow in my lower back, the snow spray in my face from the patroller's skis side-slipping at the front of the toboggan, looking up at the beautiful blue sky, hearing the patrollers talking to each other while keeping the toboggan under control.”

Ledger's friend met him at Vernon Jubilee Hospital to collect his gear and offer support.

While in the ER, Ledger's thoughts drifted to his family and his desire to tell them he was “OK(ish).”

The next day, Ledger says he kept “fading in and out of reality as I rode wave after wave of painkillers,” but he recalls meeting with a surgeon about his situation.

“My understanding is that I broke my pelvis in multiple places, and my sacrum, three processes of two lumbar spine vertebra, and two ribs. My pelvis was also displaced and much of the soft tissue damaged. Surgery screwed my pelvis back together and to my sacrum. The bruising is substantial. A repeated message is that, yes, I did significant damage to myself, and that I'm lucky to not have been concussed or paraplegic, but more that I'm lucky to be alive,” he wrote.

“Frankly, I feel overwhelmed by the number of people I impacted by my accident. Teams of teams. All have provided great care and support. My view from the inside of the medical system is that there are deep, systemic problems. But without exception, the front-line people are doing their best in difficult circumstances.”

Ledger now has months of rehab and healing ahead of him.

“My heart runneth over. I am overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity, and efforts of neighbours, friends, family,” he said. “Thank you to all to helped me get this far. I am truly grateful. Please know that, to respect the time and effort you invested in me, I will do my best to recover.”