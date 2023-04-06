Parent company of Okanagan pellet plan praises budget biomass commitment

Photo: Drax

The U.K.-based parent company of a North Okanagan pellet plant is applauding the federal budget's commitment to biomass and clean energy investment.

Drax is the parent company of the Pinnacle Pellet plant in Lavington.

"We are excited by the Canadian government's commitment to clean energy and the recognition of biomass as a crucial component in achieving a cleaner future," CEO Will Gardiner said in a press release.

"Biomass is a win-win for Canada as it is not only viewed by leading scientists as a dispatchable, renewable fuel source in the fight against climate change, it also supports thousands of Canadian jobs and contributes millions to local economies."

Drax has invested $830 million in the Canadian forestry sector, supporting more than 10,000 jobs.

It utilizes 81% sawmill waste to produce biomass pellets, with the remainder consisting of material collected from harvest residuals and low-grade wood, such as tops and branches, low-quality trees or parts that are diseased or misshapen.

"We look forward to working closely with the Canadian government to further advance the biomass industry and opportunities for forest workers, including through meaningful partnerships with First Nations communities and businesses," said Gardiner.

Drax has been the focus of attention over the past year in B.C., including a monopoly investigation and claims that whole logs are being chipped into pellets to power energy plants in Europe.

It is the province's largest wood pellet producer.

Canada is the world's second largest wood pellet producer, and with 12 pellet mills, B.C. is Canada's largest producer.

Drax bought out Pinnacle Renewable Energy in 2021. Pinnacle began operating in Lavington in 2015.