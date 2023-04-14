Men's Shed Vernon holding spring sale and fundraiser April 29

Photo: File photo

Buy a bird feeder or planter and help the Men's Shed Vernon help others.

The Men’s Shed is a "collaborative environment where men work shoulder-to-shoulder to create a variety of projects for themselves and community organizations," the group's website says.

Each week, members meet up to chat about community projects, new tool and skill training, and to connect with each other.

Beyond regular weekly meet-ups, members make time to work at the shop together or on their own, supporting community groups and non-profits with a variety of projects.

They also promote men's mental health programs.

On April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the group will be selling some of projects members have made.

The sale will be held at the MSV workshop, 7158 Meadowlark Rd.

It will include numerous items, from cedar bird feeders to planters, serving trays, picnic tables and more – all hand-made by Men's Shed members.