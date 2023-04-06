Spring street sweeping program moving into residential neighbourhoods in Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

For the past four weeks, City of Vernon crews have been clearing winter grit from arterial roads and sidewalks to reduce the amount of dust in the air.

And now that temperatures are consistently above freezing and the possibility of snow is reduced, city crews and contractors have started moving into residential neighbourhoods.

Residents are encouraged to look for signage indicating when crews will be sweeping in their area and are asked to park off-street if possible, to allow equipment to clean the entire roadway.

Crews will be sweeping seven days a week throughout the day for the next four to six weeks to complete the spring sweeping program.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution around workers and equipment.

Once the spring sweeping program is complete, the city provides year-round street sweeping on arterial and collector routes to ensure active transportation corridors remain unobstructed.