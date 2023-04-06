Vernon trademarks name Trails Capital of BC

Photo: Contributed

Greater Vernon is officially the Trails Capital of B.C.

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Ribbons of Green Trails Society have received notification from the Canadian Registrar of Trademarks that they have been successful in their bid for the name.



The naming of Greater Vernon as Trails Capital was proposed in 2022 to emphasize the multitude and quality of trails in the area.

"The success in receiving this official mark through the Canadian Trademarks Act recognizes the contribution of many individuals, community groups, businesses, and local governments to the vibrancy and diversity of our trail networks," the RDNO said in a press release.

The title will promote trail usage in the region to locals and visitors alike.



"We are thrilled to see recognition of the years of hard work by volunteers, elected officials, business partners, and government staff to develop the extensive trail network in Greater Vernon," said Kim Young, director of the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

"We hope this will encourage and support continued growth throughout the region for years to come."



An official brand and logo will be added to trailhead signage and used digitally.