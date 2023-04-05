North Okanagan RCMP seek man wanted for assault, threats

Photo: RCMP

North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Luke John Russell, 46, is wanted for assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, obstruction, and failing to comply with a court order.

Russell is described as five feet five inches tall, 166 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Russell's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.