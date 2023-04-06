Extreme Armstrong Rodeo cancelled on short notice, city says application never filed

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

The City of Armstrong says the promoter of a planned rodeo event has not filed an application or signed a contract, so staff are left scratching their heads over the announcement of its cancellation.

CAO Dawn Low says Jamie Gilowski of Bigg Rigg Productions has not gone through the steps to put on the Extreme Rodeo event, which was planned for April 22 at the IPE grounds.

Low says there is a referral process to the RCMP "in case of additional costs," but with no event application, there has been "nothing to refer to the RCMP."

"He hasn't been given any information on whether he would require extra policing."

Low says the city checked with police, and was told the event would not incur any extra costs.

Whether that means the event is back on is unclear.

Low says the city has drafted a special events permitting process, but is does not include the fairgrounds, as they are co-owned with the Township of Spallumcheen.

"It's to protect the taxpayer in case of additional costs," she said.

"Historically, the rodeo has never triggered that."

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

The organizer of a popular North Okanagan rodeo event says he may have to consider moving it to another community after unexpected policing costs have forced its cancellation.

Jamie Gilowski of Bigg Rigg Productions says this spring's Extreme Rodeo in Armstrong has had to be cancelled.

This would have been the sixth year for the rodeo and concert at Armstrong's IPE grounds, but new policing requirements demanded by the city have made the event economically unviable.

"The city says every event over 500 people, the promoter must pay for additional policing," says Gilowski.

At a cost of $1,300 per officer, the 8.5 positions would cost him more than $11,000.

That's on top of another $10,000 for liability insurance, plus costs for the bands, stage rental, rodeo stock, and site rental.

"It's not a get rich thing for me," says Gilowski. "I just love the sport. It costs a lot to put on, and this just makes it unworkable."

Typically, he says, police officers would just do a "roll through" the site to make sure everyone is behaving.

"Last year, there were three of them," he said.

Gilowski says he's never had any trouble at the event, the worst being a single fist fight that broke out one year.

The one-day event attracts about 6,000 people.

"It's heavy handed, we've had no incidents in the past," he said. "With the extra cost, it's just not attainable."

But, he says he'll "stand his ground" rather than knuckle under and pay the fees.

"It's just no right," he said. "Taxes should look after the policing."

He says the number of officers isn't warranted.

It's too late for this year, but he's considering moving the rodeo to a new home next year.

"Next year, I may take the event 'abroad' to Enderby or Salmon Arm, where they both have facilities that can accommodate my event," he said.