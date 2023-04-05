Federal, provincial partnership provides new affordable homes for OKIB

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A new affordable housing project on the OKIB reserve adds 16 rental units to the community.

The project is a partnership between the Okanagan Indian Band, BC Housing, and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

It includes four two-storey buildings, each with four one- and two-bedroom homes.

Located at two separate sites on Head of Lake Road and Pebble Park Road, the buildings include First Nation design elements showcasing the Syilx culture, including a large-scale art piece by Csetkwe, an Okanagan artist.

"I am pleased that the OKIB four-plex project is completed, and it is heartening to know that the 16 units are already fully occupied," said Chief Byron Louis.

"With the success of this project, we are looking forward to further opportunities to expand our housing inventory with the assistance of BC Housing," Louis added.

Residents began moving into the homes on March 1.

The province contributed $1.7 million toward the project, while the federal government, through CMHC, provided a $1-million grant.

The Okanagan Indian Band provided the land and will own and operate the building.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said the housing units "are more than just affordable housing."

"It means that OKIB members will have access to life-changing housing while staying close and connected to their community. Safe, secure, and accessible housing is a critical part of building happy and healthy communities."

The project is part of B.C.'s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan which son far has delivered more than 74,000 new homes, including 890 in the Vernon area.

B.C. is the first in Canada to invest provincial housing funds into on-reserve housing.