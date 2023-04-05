Photo: Pexels

The provincial government is offering increased incentives to get rid of wood-burning stoves in the North Okanagan.

In partnership with the BC Lung Foundation, the Coldstream/Lumby/Cherryville Wood Stove Reduction Program has been aligned with the Clean BC Roadmap to 2030.

The following changes took effect on Jan. 1, 2023:

Rebates for upgrading uncertified wood appliances to CSA/EPA certified wood appliances have increased from $300 to $500.

Rebates for upgrading uncertified wood appliances to pellet appliances have increased from $500 to $750.

Rebates for upgrading uncertified wood appliances to heat pumps have increased from $750 to $1,000.

The rebate for a new electric insert has increased from $300 to $400 (rebate must be less than the cost of the appliance).

Outdoor wood boilers may be allowed as eligible for exchanges. Check with the local co-ordinator for more information.

For uncertified wood stove to heat pump exchanges, an additional $300 incentive may be available if the wood stove is removed and demolished.

Gas-fired and propane-fired appliances will no longer be accepted as replacements for wood-burning appliances.

Incentives can also be combined with CleanBC incentives where applicable.

The program, administered by Lavington Life Society, has expanded its boundaries to include the Okanagan Indian Band.

First Nations communities are eligible to receive larger rebates – $1,000 for an exchange from an uncertified wood stove to a CSA/EPA certified wood stove, $1,500 for a pellet stove, and $2,000 for a heat pump.

Coldstream residents are eligible for matching rebates from Lavington Pellet LP (Drax), and the Village of Lumby offers an additional $250 rebate for the first two local residents who qualify.

Old stoves must be destroyed, with proof of recycling. To destroy a stove, remove the doors, smash the flue collar and take out the bricks.

Provincewide, approximately 10,000 wood-burning stoves have been replaced by cleaner heating appliances since the program began in 2008.

That equals a reduction of 300 tonnes annually of particulate matter released into the air.

For details, contact program co-ordinator Dian Wirth at [email protected] or 250 558 8207.