Photo: Contributed

The Kalamalka Fly Fishers' free kids fishing weekend returns to Vernon's Polson Park next month.

The event will be held May 6-7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday.

The pond will be flushed and cleaned, split into five sections and stocked with 900 to 1,000 rainbow trout, courtesy of Fresh Water Fisheries.

Children aged four to 14 are invited to come and catch a limit of two trout per day.

You can bring your own rod, but they will also be available for those who don't have their own.

Club members will be on hand to help kids land their catch.

"We'll supply the bait, clean your fish and even take a photo," says spokesperson Bob Tait.



Children must be accompanied by an adult.



The family event has proved very popular since its introduction in 2001.

"Last year, we registered 794 children and another 842 family members during the weekend event," says Tait.