North Okanagan RCMP urge drivers to slow down after Mustang clocked at 181 km/h

Photo: RCMP

Spring may be in the air, but North Okanagan RCMP remind drivers to resist the urge to "put the pedal to the metal."

A Mustang driver was nabbed at double the limit on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen on Sunday afternoon.

"Warmer weather brings better road conditions. We're reminding drivers to resist the temptation to hit the gas... don't be like this person, who was caught going double the limit over the weekend," the detachment reminds.

"Think twice before you put the pedal to the metal and remember that speeding and aggressive driving can have disastrous, even fatal consequences."

Police remind motorists they're out there watching and urge everyone to "help keep our roads safe."