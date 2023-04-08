Vernon parents unable to find childcare as they wait for new spaces to open up

Chelsey Mutter

Kirsten Carruthers and her husband moved to Vernon two years ago. They have two kids and have been struggling to find childcare since they moved.

“Being a shiftworker made it even more difficult. We ended up having to pay for days we didn’t need, when we finally did find childcare,” explains Carruthers.

“In the years since, as my kids ages have shifted from being preschool, to kindergarten, to Grade 1, it’s just been a never-ending battle of trying to find childcare for each stage, after school care, and then summer care, and after-school care for two kids, and then spells in between of not having any care.”

The family is still without childcare. Carruthers' husband is self employed and has cut down his hours to ensure their kids always have someone to care for them.

Carruthers quit her job once before because her family couldn’t find childcare. She’s worried it’s something she’ll need to do again.

“I’m a nurse, so I work for the hospital, and my husband is self-employed,” she said. “So if I were to quit my job I would lose our benefits, a lot of the compensation things that come along with having full-time employment, and because he’s self employed he doesn’t have those things.”

B.C.’s Minister of State for Child Care, Grace Lore, says government is working to open more spaces. Relief for families should be coming soon.

“Without a doubt, across the province, we have much more work to do. We’re five years into our 10-year childcare plan, but we are seeing new spaces open, we are seeing new spots available to families. That’s work we’ve got to continue,” said Lore.

“In Vernon, we have invested in 466 spaces; 80 of them are open, and another 200 are completed and will be welcoming kids soon.”

Those are the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club-operated daycare centre at the Vernon Rec Centre and Lakers Clubhouse.

Parents are still concerned about what to do right now, however. Carruthers says she has co-workers unable to work full time because they can't find proper childcare.

“Everybody needs childcare, it’s not just siloed to low income or any specific area. It affects everybody. There’s only a limited number of spots, and once those spots are filled it doesn’t matter how much money you make or where you live or how old your kids are. Once they're full, it’s full, and that’s where we’re at,” says Carruthers.

BGC Okanagan says childcare is currently being offered at the Lakers site. The 35th Avenue rec centre site has recently obtained its licence to operate and is currently interviewing staff.

"Spaces will open gradually, providing a high-quality programs and services is our priority," says Kirstie Blanleil, director of operations with BGC Okanagan.

