Downtown Days return to Vernon this weekend

Photo: DVA

Downtown Days are back this weekend in downtown Vernon.

This Saturday is the first Downtown Days event of the year and will feature live entertainment an Easter egg hunt to win downtown dollars – and free parking all over the city centre.

Downtown Vernon Association's Peter Kaz says there will be live entertainment on each block of 30th Avenue at various times throughout the day.

Performers include Duane Marchand, Steve Smith, Marv Machura, Kris Anders, and Dan Goddard.

Starting Friday, you can download game sheets from the DVA Facebook page with clues that will lead you on a family friendly Easter hunt across downtown.

Spot the 12 Easter eggs hidden in business windows and note the business name and egg number for a chance to win one of four $25 downtown dollar packages.

The next Downtown Days will coincide with the Vernon Comic Con and incorporate the superhero theme. That will be on May 6.