Lumby Barn Dance to help local double amputee

Photo: Young'Uns

The Lumby Barn Dance is back – and it’s raising money for a good cause.

It's not the first time the event has raised funds for community members in need.

Last year, the event raised money for a local man needing a live kidney donor. This year, it’s raising money for a single mother.

Katherine Wilson has two children, aged 17 and 11, and takes care of her sick mother as well. She is a double amputee who, due to two seperate infections, had both legs amputated.

When Wilson’s first leg was amputated several years ago, she had to adjust to new difficulties and learn to walk with a prosthetic.

Last September, she needed to have her second leg amputated due to an infection. Her two children stayed with relatives while Wilson learned to adjust to life as a double amputee.

This proved to be no easy feat. Wilson’s injury took a long time to heal and the incision would reopen every time she tried to put weight on a prosthetic. This set Wilson back a month each time.

Wilson spent seven months in hospital, during which two stair lifts were installed in her home, thanks to fundraising.

The home still needs to be made wheelchair accessible, and Wilson needs a hospital-style bed she can get in and out of. She currently sleeps on a borrowed bed in the middle of the living room.

On top of this, both Wilson and her mother are unable to drive and she needs to take a wheelchair taxi to physiotherapy appointments. She’s currently relying on volunteers, friends and family.

Wilson will also have to have her vehicle modified to be hand driven.

“She’s been our neighbour for over 40 years, always ready to lend her hand to the community. Now she’s found herself in a situation where she could use a helping hand herself,” say Jennifer Cox and Jarka Webb.

The Lumby Barn Dance is donating all proceeds of its silent auction and all ages family dance to Wilson.

The event takes place April 22 at Pat Duke Arena. Organizer Angie Clowry is hoping to have events for all ages, including an artisan market with balloon animals and face painters to keep kids entertained.

There will also be live music by The Young'Uns and Lost N Found Band, and DJ music with Andy Bowie at the 19+ dance.

Tickets for the artisan market are $25; email Nancy House at [email protected]

The 19+ dance tickets are $50; cash only sale at Antler's Cold Beer Store in Lumby and Woolley & Company's Vernon and Lumby locations. The family dance is by donation.

The market will begin at noon, all ages dance at 3 p.m., and barn dance at 8 p.m.

Silent auction donation items can be dropped off at Antler's Cold Beer & Wine Store.