Ballet Edmonton makes Vernon debut with April 28 performance

Ballet Edmonton makes its Vernon debut this month with an evening of world-class dance.

The mixed program will include three contemporary ballets at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre April 28.

It's the final performance of the 2022-23 Spotlight Season dance series.



"Ballet Edmonton is one of Canada's newest ballet companies, and they already have an impressive body of work from some of the country's most respected choreographers," says performing arts centre artistic director Erin Kennedy.



The triple bill features two works by celebrated choreographer and Ballet Edmonton artistic director Wen Wei Wang, Persistence of Memory and Swan, followed by Valei-me by Brazilian-born choreographer Diego Ramalho.



Inspired by the iconic characters in Swan Lake, Swan highlights Wang's capacity to move dancers in ways that exemplify poise and grace while pushing the body's athletic range.



Persistence of Memory was created amid the pandemic when the dance troupe had no access to family, friends or audiences. The dancers formed a closed cohort, and their studio became a place of safety and sanctuary. Roger Levesque of the Edmonton Journal described Persistence of Memory as "not only an emotional reckoning… it's also a triumph of timing and detail."



Driven by an energetic score and influenced by Brazilian forró and swing dance, Diego Ramalho's Valei-me explores how we are shaped by the places where we first belonged. The work explores how music lives in the nervous system and reflects an unconscious sense of identity connected to place.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors, and $40 for students. Call TicketSeller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit www.vdpac.ca.