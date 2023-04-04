Vernon RCMP investigating tire fire believed to be deliberately set

Tracey Prediger

Vernon RCMP are looking for any information on Sunday night’s fire behind Kal Tire on Anderson Way.

When fire crews arrived, they found a storage shed and several commercial truck tires on fire behind the building.

It appears the fire originated outside the business property, which backs onto the CN Rail tracks, and then quickly jumped the fence line.

"This fire happened in a location with difficult access points, but the crew managed to gain access, contain and extinguish the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to other materials or nearby structures," says Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but police believe it was intentionally set and are looking for information.

Anyone with information is urged to call 250-545-7171 and quote police file number 2023-5072.