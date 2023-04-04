Health and wellness vendors wanted for city fair

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is calling local health and wellness businesses to participate in an employee wellness fair.

The Employee Health & Wellness Fair will showcase vendors specializing in a body, mind, and spirit approach to health and wellness.

The April 26 fair at the Vernon Recreation Centre is open to city employees only.

“This event is designed to create an awareness of healthy living options for city employees in their community,” the city says.

The fair looks to educate staff about living a healthy life. There will be guest speakers and demonstrations to educate attendees.

There are more than 600 city employees including recreation staff, RCMP support staff, administrators, equipment operators, trades staff, and more.

There is no fee for exhibitors to register. Registration deadline is April 19.

Interested businesses can contact recreation services at 250-545-6035 or [email protected].