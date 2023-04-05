SilverStar freestyle teens bring home gold

Photo: Contributed

They’re not afraid of heights, and they love to soar through the air.

A team of freestyle skiers who train out of SilverStar attended the junior and nationals competition in Calgary over the weekend, bringing home a lot of hardware.

Vernon’s Drew Christensen scored highest in all age categories in Slopestyle and earned U16 gold for his performance, which featured the only 1080 of the day.

His gold medal win in Calgary comes on the heels of earning two golds at the recent BC Winter Games in Vernon.

Christensen is now ranked No. 1 Slopestyle skier in B.C.

“SilverStar stood out (with) some of the top athletes in the province and definitely in Canada,” says the team's freestyle program director, who accompanied the seven athletes to Calgary.

The national competition saw skiers from coast to coast compete in Slopestyle, Big Air and Half Pipe.

Ella Garrod, 16, earned a couple of gold medals, coming in first in Slopestyle and Big Air and also had the second highest score overall in the U18 category.

New Zealand's Lottie King, who trains out of SilverStar, placed third in U14 Big Air.

“These are athletes to watch, they may not be gunning for the next Winter Olympics, but may 2030,” Wade Garrod said.

A complete list of local competitors and their results can be found here.